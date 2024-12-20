Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

The United States imposed new sanctions on ships and entities linked to Iran and individuals linked to the Huthis, the Tehran-backed terrorists in Yemen, the US Treasury Department said.

The punitive measures target three ships and four entities engaged in the trade of Iranian oil and petrochemicals, which generate huge profits for the ayatollahs' regime.

In this way, the Treasury Department indicated, the sanctioned entities and vessels would be indirectly supporting Iran's nuclear program, as well as its development of ballistic missiles and the financing of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

In a statement, Bradley Smith, acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said, "The United States is committed to targeting Iran’s key revenue streams that fund its destabilizing activities." He added that Iran relies on a "shadowy network" of ships, companies and facilitators for those activities.

The vessels sanctioned by the US are the Djibouti-flagged tanker MS Enola, the San Marino-flagged MS Angina, and the Panama-flagged MS Melania.

Also sanctioned were Journey Investment Company and Passada Maritime Limits, owners of the MS Enola and MS Angia, respectively, as well as the companies Rose Shipping Limited, registered in Liberia and Greece, and Master Joint, based in Hong Kong.

In addition, 12 individuals and entities were sanctioned for collaborating in arms smuggling and trafficking, money laundering and the illegal shipment of Iranian oil to the Houthis in Yemen.

Among those sanctioned is Hashem Ismail Ali Ahmad al-Madani, the head of Yemen's Houthi-aligned Central Bank in Sana'a, the Arab country's capital.

The measures consist of blocking all property and interests in the United States of the sanctioned parties. In addition, US individuals and entities dealing with them could be exposed to sanctions or other punitive measures, such as fines.

Houthis threaten Israel



After Israel recently conducted a strong offensive against the Houthis in Yemen following the terrorist group's launch of a ballistic missile, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Huti threatened Thursday to intensify its attacks against the Jewish state.

In a televised message, the terrorist leader said that "with the help of Allah" the Houthis are prepared to deal with any level of escalation, including an "open confrontation" with Israel.

Huti added that Israeli offensives will not deter him from his "support for the Palestinian people and their muyahadin (Islamic fighters) in Gaza."

The terrorist leader further claimed that the Houthis launched a total of 1,147 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones against Israeli targets.

He also claimed that his Iranian-backed terrorist group attacked 211 ships linked to Israel and obstructed maritime navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al Mandab Strait and the Arabian Sea. It added that it also "disabled" the port of Eilat in southern Israel.