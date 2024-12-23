Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Trump 'takes his Christian faith seriously'

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 23 de diciembre, 2024

New York Cardinal, Timothy Dolan, during an interview exclusively on FoxNews for Sunday Morning Futures, said he spoke with Donald Trump at the Notre Dame Cathedral inauguration and told him it was nice to see him somewhere other than Fifth Avenue.

Dolan drew a parallel between the recent assassination attempts against Trump and those suffered in due course by Ronald Reagan and John Paul II: "When the two of them met for the first time, Ronald Reagan said to Pope Saint John Paul II, ‘Mother Teresa told me that she thinks the Lord spared me because the Lord has something special in mind for me,’ and Pope Saint John Paul II smiled and said, ‘She told me the same thing.' They both believed that, and look what they were able to accomplish. The world was changed for the better because of them."

In this regard, Dolan added about the president-elect, "I think the assassination attempts kind of renewed in him, 'There's something beyond me that I think is watching over me, and it's got a task for me.' And what he expresses personally seems to be expressed more and more throughout the world. And that's part of America." For the cardinal, "There seems to be a newfound appreciation for the role of faith, especially in our country."

The cardinal continued, "I think President Trump tapped into that. I've had talks with him before in the past. He was pretty blunt [that] he can't say that he was raised as a very zealous Christian, but he takes his Christian faith seriously." Dolan says his message at the Christmas Eve Mass will focus on the triumph of light: "The Lord always invites us out of ourselves. That gives us hope."