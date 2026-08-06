A new direction for creators? The executive who overhauled X's payment system becomes an advisor

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 5 de agosto, 2026

Nikita Bier officially announced his resignation as head of product at the social network X. The executive, known for his track record of creating and scaling massive mobile apps, confirmed via a post on the platform itself that he will step down from day-to-day operations to take on a strategic role as a corporate advisor.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pass the torch and revert to my natural state: a content creator. I will step down from leading product for X and continue as an advisor," Bier said when communicating his decision to the user community.

A profound restructuring of the platform in 400 days

During his 400 days at the helm of product development, Bier spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of X's digital architecture to improve the user experience and strengthen freedom of expression on the network without ideological interference.

As the executive explained, the team redesigned essential components of the app, including the main timeline, the Android version, the new user sign-up flow, the notification system, and internal messaging. Throughout this period, the company launched nearly 30 new products and tools.

Among the innovations aimed at ensuring transparency in public debate, Bier highlighted the implementation of country-of-origin tags on user profiles and the deployment of technological defenses against AI-powered bot networks.

Growth in metrics and a new leadership team

Bier's departure from the front lines of operations coincides with a period of acceleration in the social network's traffic and download metrics. The executive noted that the platform is experiencing "unprecedented growth in new users and engagement," having climbed 70 spots in the App Store compared to the previous year.

"Serving the X community has been the privilege of a lifetime. X is, and will remain, the most important communication technology in history. But leading this app is a 24/7 job, and now it's time for me to take a break," Bier stated in his message.

The executive confirmed that the transition will not affect ongoing projects. Technical leadership will be shared among Benji Taylor in design, Hai Singh in lead product engineering, and Dinkin Flickaa in the mobile engineering division.