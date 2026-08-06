Trump criticizes El-Sayed and promotes Republican tax cuts in Nevada

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de agosto, 2026

Donald Trump promoted his tax cuts and harshly criticized progressive Democrats at a rally in Nevada. Speaking from Las Vegas, the president discussed Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan and celebrated both the implementation of the Trump Accounts and the tax deduction for tips.

The president began by highlighting the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill, also known as the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act, which he signed on July 4, 2025: "You no longer pay taxes on tips; so if you're a waiter, waitress, bartender, bellhop, caddie, valet, hotel worker, or taxi driver in Las Vegas or anywhere else—anywhere—you don't pay any tax on your tip income."

During the event, a waitress took the stage and thanked Trump for the tax cuts: "I've worked in the service industry for 15 years... working for tips has been my livelihood, and policies like these are truly incredible." Nevada is home to many workers who rely on tips, especially in the Las Vegas hotel and casino industry.

In turn, Trump referred to El-Sayed's victory in the Michigan Senate primary. Looking ahead to the midterm elections, Trump asserted that the Democrats and their candidates are seeking to implement a "radical" and "communist" agenda.

"While our allies in Congress are working every day to defend the American Dream for you and your children, the Radical Left maniacs are trying to destroy it with the disaster known as Communism. The polls were wrong again last night when they thought it would be a landslide victory for a hater of Jews and Israel, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. The Communists want to take their ruinous and deadly ideology of misery and squalor to every state in America—but we're not going to let them," the Republican continued.

"Communism is the greatest threat to our Country in its history. Together, we will defeat Communism, Socialism, and Marxism in America once and for all," he added.

Regarding the Democratic candidates' agenda, Trump told those present that "they have officially endorsed: defunding the police, defunding the United States military, abolishing and giving up prisons and abolishing ICE."

The president was accompanied by Dana White, president of the UFC, as well as Nevada's Republican governor, Joe Lombardo. The governor, who will seek reelection in November, also highlighted the tax deduction for tips: "No Tax on Tips benefits more people in the state of Nevada than anywhere else in the United States. So when people talk to me about Donald Trump, I'm proud to say he loves Nevada."

In June, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that more than 7.5 million taxpayers had claimed the tip deduction, 90% of whom reported annual incomes of less than $100,000.