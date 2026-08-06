'The Democratic Party has ceded leadership and control on ideological grounds to the most radical leftists'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de agosto, 2026

Anchor and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed Jaime Flórez, the Republican Party's Director of Hispanic Communications, on the news program. They discussed the extremist direction the Democratic Party has taken, with numerous radical left-wing figures recently emerging within the party.

"The Mamdani phenomenon is already taking on national proportions; we don't know exactly what's going through the minds of Democratic voters. We've seen how the party has ceded leadership and control—at least on the ideological front—to the far-left wing. […] One of the challenges facing Republicans ahead of the midterm elections is getting the message across, and I'm referring to the success President Donald Trump has had in fulfilling his promises. […] The impact that the war in Iran has had on the U.S. economy will be decisive when it comes to how people vote. But what we need to understand is that perhaps the price we're seeing for gas—which is lower than what we experienced during the Biden administration when there was no war—was the price we had to pay to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear bombs."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.