What is the former president trying to hide? Joe Biden managed to temporarily halt the release of his controversial audio recordings with his biographer

President Biden speaking during the inauguration of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18.Kent NISHIMURA-AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 20 de junio, 2026

The battle over transparency of government records in Washington has entered a new legal chapter.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich of the District of Columbia temporarily blocked the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday to prevent the immediate release of edited transcripts and recordings of conversations that former President Joe Biden had a decade ago with his biographer and ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer.

The court order freezes the release of the records for a period of three weeks, allowing a federal appeals court to review the case before the release of the materials becomes irreversible.

Paradoxically, Judge Friedrich herself had denied Biden’s attempt to halt the release of the tapes just hours earlier, arguing in a lengthy ruling that the public interest outweighed the former president’s claims to personal privacy.

The Clash Over Biden’s Memory and the Hur Report

The origins of the litigation date back to a request filed under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in March 2024 by the Heritage Foundation, a think tank.

The civic organization demanded access to the evidence on which former Special Counsel Robert Hur relied to draft his controversial report on Biden’s negligent handling of classified documents.

The recordings in question correspond to interviews from 2016–2017 used in the preparation of Biden’s memoirs, titled “Promise Me, Dad.”

In his official report, Special Counsel Hur cited these conversations to illustrate Biden’s “diminished faculties and faulty memory” of Biden, describing the audio recordings as “painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to recall events and at times struggling to read and convey the notes from his own notebooks.”

Urgent Motion and the DOJ’s Change of Position

Although the Biden Administration originally withheld the material, the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump’s administration changed its institutional stance and notified both Congress and the Heritage Foundation of its intention to provide the audio recordings and transcripts .

The release was scheduled for Friday afternoon, which forced Biden’s lawyers to file an emergency motion arguing that the damage to the former president’s privacy would be “permanent” and irreversible if the recordings were made public.

Judge Friedrich noted in her initial ruling that Biden’s privacy interests had already been mitigated by “extensive redactions” carried out by the DOJ, which omitted details regarding his health or information about his family members.

Additionally, she emphasized that there is a confluence of factors of “unusually strong public interest” because the records served to justify why the prosecution decided not to file criminal charges despite finding evidence that Biden voluntarily retained classified material.