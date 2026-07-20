Red Sox tie 1948 mark with their 13th straight win
The team, led on an interim basis by Chad Tracy, tied the 1948 squad for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.
The Red Sox continue to write one of the most surprising stories of the season. With a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Boston completed a four-game sweep of the American League East leaders and notched its 13th consecutive win.
According to Major League Baseball (MLB), the team, currently under the interim leadership of Chad Tracy, tied the 1948 squad for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Furthermore, this is the longest winning streak for a manager who took over after the start of the season since Jim Fregosi led the Philadelphia Phillies to 13 straight wins in 1991.
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Williams Perdomo
In late June, when it seemed the team was slipping out of contention, the Red Sox managed to turn things around and have posted an impressive 18-2 record, establishing themselves as one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. Boston will look to extend its hot streak on Monday when it hosts the Baltimore Orioles to kick off a three-game series.
One of the key players in Sunday's victory was starting pitcher Sonny Gray. The right-hander, who hadn't pitched since July 10 after being left off the All-Star roster, worked six innings, allowing one run and five hits, walking four batters—his highest total of the season—and striking out eight.
For Gray, it was his ninth consecutive quality start, tying the second-best streak of his career, set in 2015, and making him the first Red Sox pitcher to reach that mark since Chris Sale during the 2018 championship season.
Runs without hits
The decisive lead came in the fifth inning thanks to Venezuelan Willson Contreras, who hit a two-run home run to right-center field to make the score 6-1. According to Statcast, the home run—his 22nd of the season— traveled a projected distance of 414 feet.
With the bullpen stretched thin after Friday's doubleheader and Saturday's close victory, Gray's contribution and Contreras' power allowed Boston to keep alive a historic run that already ranks among the franchise's finest moments in nearly eight decades.