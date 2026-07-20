Red Sox tie 1948 mark with their 13th straight win

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de julio, 2026

The Red Sox continue to write one of the most surprising stories of the season. With a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, Boston completed a four-game sweep of the American League East leaders and notched its 13th consecutive win.

According to Major League Baseball (MLB), the team, currently under the interim leadership of Chad Tracy, tied the 1948 squad for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Furthermore, this is the longest winning streak for a manager who took over after the start of the season since Jim Fregosi led the Philadelphia Phillies to 13 straight wins in 1991.

In late June, when it seemed the team was slipping out of contention, the Red Sox managed to turn things around and have posted an impressive 18-2 record, establishing themselves as one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. Boston will look to extend its hot streak on Monday when it hosts the Baltimore Orioles to kick off a three-game series.

One of the key players in Sunday's victory was starting pitcher Sonny Gray. The right-hander, who hadn't pitched since July 10 after being left off the All-Star roster, worked six innings, allowing one run and five hits, walking four batters—his highest total of the season—and striking out eight.

For Gray, it was his ninth consecutive quality start, tying the second-best streak of his career, set in 2015, and making him the first Red Sox pitcher to reach that mark since Chris Sale during the 2018 championship season.