Palm Beach Airport adopts Donald Trump's name

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de julio, 2026

Palm Beach Airport was renamed after Donald Trump on Thursday. The Republican leader’s son, Eric, celebrated by landing in the family’s private Boeing 757 — known as “Trump Force One” — at what had been known for nearly half a century as the Palm Beach International Airport.

"A beautiful day," a grinning Eric Trump said on Fox News at the newly minted President Donald J. Trump International Airport, a short drive from the family's Mar-a-Lago golf resort and compound.

The airport’s name change was enacted by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

"I don't think there's anybody more synonymous with Palm Beach than Donald Trump and maybe all of Florida," Eric Trump said.

He noted that the main road leading out of the airport is already called "President Donald J. Trump Boulevard."

And now, anyone flying into Palm Beach will see “DJT” there “forever.”

Travelers at the airport on Thursday morning had mixed opinions about the name change.

Corporate pilot Chris Bailey welcomed the change and told AFP that Trump “has certainly done enough to deserve having an airport named after him.”