Iowa: Several injured in college campus shooting, police say

Published by Israel Duro 19 de abril, 2026

Police reported that several people were injured in a shooting at the University of Iowa early Sunday morning, though so far no arrests have been made. The university had issued an alert in the early morning, reporting gunfire in the vicinity of the campus, an area popular for its nightlife.

"The Iowa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred this Sunday," local authorities said in a statement. According to that release, "there have been no arrests."

"At the moment, several victims have been transported to area hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in the shooting," police noted. In its alert, the university had indicated that there were "confirmed casualties" in the shooting, without providing further details about those affected.

The university had also asked people to avoid the area and "remain vigilant."

**NOTICE UNDER DEVELOPMENT**