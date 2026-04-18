In the midst of negotiations with the regime, Trump warns that military action could bring a 'new dawn' for Cuba

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump spoke of a "new dawn" for Cuba. The president's comments came after Axios reported that State Department officials traveled to the island for the first time in 10 years to engage in face-to-face negotiations with the regime.

The president spoke about the situation on the island during an event in Arizona, where he discussed the results of his economic policies ahead of the midterm elections and remarked on U.S. military strength.

"Now, we're using American strength to advance American interests for American citizens and to ensure that we remain the most dominant country on the face of the earth, which we're doing at levels that nobody can believe. Actually, every branch of our armed forces are setting new recruitment records, records that nobody thought would be possible because everyone wants to be a part of the greatest military the world has ever seen," Trump said.

"And very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day seventy years in the making. It's called a new dawn for Cuba. We're going to help them out with Cuba. We have a lot of great Cuban Americans. Not too many people in this audience, I don't think. But you go to Miami. We have people, Cuban Americans, people who were brutally treated, whose families were killed and brutalized. And now watch what happens," he added.

Historic negotiations with Cuba

As reported by Axios, U.S. officials visited Cuba for the first time since Barack Obama's presidency. The meeting was attended by Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, grandson of Raúl Castro and whom many analysts see as a possible transition figure on the island.

According to the aforementioned media, the meeting represented a "diplomatic breakthrough." As for the content of the talks, it noted that State Department officials urged their Cuban counterparts to "respect democratic and economic freedoms." In turn, they reportedly warned of the risks of not following the advice.

"The U.S. delegation also offered to help restore internet services by setting up Starlink satellite services," Axios added.

The meeting took place as Cuba worsens its economic and energy crisis, driven by regime policies and fuel shortages in a scenario of deepening isolation.