Cracker Barrel returns to its original logo after complaints from consumers and Trump himself

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de agosto, 2025

The restaurant chain Cracker Barrel said Tuesday that it will remove its new logo and keep the 'Old Timer', assuring to have listened to its customers after the outrage expressed on social networks by many users and even the president himself Donald Trump, who accused the company of going 'woke' and changing its values. "We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain," the country-style restaurant chain said in a statement sent to FOX Business, and eventually posted on its official X account.

"At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon," the company added in its statement to the conservative network.

Trump's congratulations

Shortly after Cracker Barrel's release, Trump congratulated the restaurant chain via his Truth Social account, assuring that the company made a wise decision in returning to their old logo and scrapping the one they had recently created. "Congratulations 'Cracker Barrel' on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!" commented Trump on his Truth Social account.

A few hours before the company's statement, Trump had lambasted the company on his social network for the decision to change its logo, assuring that "Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!".