NBA: Dallas sends Davis to Wizards in mega-trade involving eight players

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de febrero, 2026

(AFP) Ten-time All-Star small forward Anthony Davis was sent from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards in a sweeping deal that included eight players and five Draft picks, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Davis, the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft in 2012, had come to the Mavericks in February of last year from the Los Angeles Lakers, in the trade that sent Luka Doncic the other way.

As reported by ESPN's website, which cited unnamed sources, the Mavericks on Wednesday sent Davis, Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to the Wizards. In return, Washington sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III to Dallas, plus two first-round picks and three second-round picks, according to the report.

The move will allow the Mavericks to obtain a first-round pick from Oklahoma City in this year's draft and another 2030 pick from the Wizards, in addition to second-round picks in 2026, 2027 and 2029 previously acquired through other trades.

Davis, 32, has long dealt with physical issues. This season he recorded averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in the 20 games he played with Dallas. Over his career, he has recorded averages of 24.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

The Wizards, second-to-last in the East with a 13-36 record, add Davis to a roster that already features point guard Trae Young— a four-time All-Star—who arrived in January via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

With a 19-31 record and trailing five straight losses in the West, the Mavericks get more financial flexibility and draft capital to face a rebuild around their young star, rookie Cooper Flagg.

Harden joins Cavs

Several deals were finalized before this season's NBA trade deadline, while figures such as Milwaukee's Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo and Memphis' Ja Morant remain the most prominent names pending a possible team change.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the arrival of James Harden official Wednesday.a day after various reports advanced that the 11-time All-Star point guard was leaving the Los Angeles Clippers to join the franchise in exchange for Darius Garland.

"James Harden has established himself as one of the best all-time players in this league and adds another elite playmaker and All-NBA talent to our roster," Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said.

"His presence will elevate our offense, create opportunities for his teammates and provide valuable playoff experience on both ends of the court," he added.

Harden has averaged 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals with the Clippers this season.

Three-way deal for Paul

Another ESPN report noted that Chris Paul, point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, will be sent to the Toronto Raptors in a three-way trade also involving the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets received Ochai Agbaji, a second-round pick in the 2032 Draft from the Raptors, and a cash sum.

According to ESPN, the Raptors will not require Paul, 40, to join the team and could opt to move him again in another trade.

As reported by ESPN, another move involves the transfer of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jared McCain, to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2026 Draft and three additional second-rounders.

The reigning league champion Thunder were also part of a move in which the Chicago Bulls sent Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks, ESPN added.

The Hornets received Dieng and a second-round pick from Oklahoma City in exchange for Mason Plumlee.