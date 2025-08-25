Trump says he will sue Newsom over congressional redistricting

Published by Santiago Ospital 25 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump revealed Monday that he will sue California "pretty soon" over its plan to redraw its electoral map. "I think we are going to be very successful in it," he anticipated, "we are going to be filing it through the Department of Justice, that is going to happen."

The announcement, during a meeting with the press in the Oval Room, advances the expected response of his government to the attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom to add five Democratic seats in the House of Representatives through the redistricting of the Californian electoral districts.

The governor's goal, according to his own words, is to leave without effect the advantage gained by Republicans with the electoral map approved by the Texas Legislature this Saturday.

With the goal of preventing its approval, Democratic lawmakers fled the Lone Star State to leave the Republican caucus without a quorum. They only agreed to return when, they claimed, California announced its own plan to balance the Republican advantage.

After receiving the approval of the California Legislature and Newsom's signature, the new electoral map will be submitted to Californians for a vote:

Lawsuit against 'blue slipping'



Trump also promised that the DOJ will take this to court for blue slipping, a practice that allows senators to veto a judicial nominee who hails from their own state. It gets that name because the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee sends a blue slip to the two senators from the nominee's state to express their opinion.

"Blue slips make it impossible for me as president to appoint a judge or a U.S. attorney because they have a gentleman’s agreement, nothing memorialized, that’s about 100 years old where if you have a president, like a Republican, and if you have a Democrat senator, that senator can stop you from appointing a judge or a U.S. attorney in particular," Trump argued.

Over the weekend, the president had urged Chuck Grassley, the current chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, to eliminate the practice, asserting that because of him he could only nominate to positions of importance figures sympathetic to the Democratic Party.

"As chairman I set Pres Trump noms up for SUCCESS NOT FAILURE," Grassley maintained in a tuit, asserting that without undergoing blue slipping candidates would be doomed to fail when it came to seeking committee and Senate approval. He also asserted that thanks to the practice, Republicans had paused the nomination of 30 progressives to positions "THAT PRES TRUMP CAN NOW FILL W CONSERVATIVES."

The veteran senator also referred to the case of Alina Habba, chosen by Trump to be acting federal prosecutor of New Jersey. A judge ruled that the president's former lawyer lacked legal standing to hold the post because the administration had bypassed the Senate confirmation process.

"Habba was withdrawn as the President's nominee for New Jersey U.S. Atty on July 24 & the Judic cmte never received any of the paperwork needed for the Senate to vet her nomination," Grassley said.