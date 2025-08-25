Cracker Barrel takes criticism and admits it could have done 'a better job'

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de agosto, 2025

Cracker Barrel, the iconic restaurant chain famous for its rustic atmosphere, has faced a strong backlash after unveiling its new logo, which does away with the iconic barrel and the words "Old Country Store."

The simplified design, with just "Cracker Barrel" on a gold background and a revamped font, drew criticism from socialites, including President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. and a 94 million dollars in the company's stock in a single day. Despite this, Cracker Barrel does not plan to backtrack on the changes.

In a statement issued Monday on its Facebook account, titled "promise to our guests," the company welcomed customer feedback but defended its direction. “We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” Cracker Barrel wrote, maintaining its commitment to rebranding.

This renovation goes beyond the logo and includes modernizing its nearly 660 U.S. locations with lighter paint and contemporary furnishings, a process that intensified over the past year.

Cracker Barrel insisted that its core traditions will not change: "The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage American style with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The image of the "old man" (the founder, Uncle Herschel), removed from the logo, will continue to appear on menus and other areas of the stores. Classic dishes, such as meatloaf and country fried steak, will remain on the menu along with new additions.

“We know we won’t always get everything right the first time, but we’ll keep testing, learning, and listening to our guests and employees," the company said, underscoring its "promise" to maintain "comfort, community and country hospitality."