The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 85 people had THC intoxication at a Wisconsin pizzeria
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) released a report on an incident nine months ago at a Wisconsin restaurant in which 85 people were poisoned with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) after cooks used an oil infused with the cannabinoid to prepare their pizza doughs. According to the report, the people who were intoxicated ranged in age from 1 to 91 years, adding that the pizzeria in question was located in a building that had a shared kitchen that was also used by a state-licensed supplier of THC-infused edibles.
In its report, the CDC stated that "85 persons who responded to a health department questionnaire reported symptoms consistent with THC intoxication that occurred within 5 hours after eating food from a pizza restaurant." The pizzeria in question apologized for the incident after the first reports of the incident in October 2024.
Agustina Blanco
The pizzeria had to close immediately
Initial reports took place when emergency medical services in the area told the Public Health Department of Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) that seven people had to be transported to various area hospitals with extensive symptomatologythat included both anxiety and drowsiness and dizziness. Those reports explained that the common denominator among each of these people is that they all began presenting symptoms within a similar time frameand that they had all recently eaten at the restaurant located in the town of Stoughton.
All seven people were eventually treated with symptoms of THC intoxication, with one of them - who had also eaten pizza from the same restaurant - explaining that he had tested positive for THC without having consciously consumed it, a fact that prompted an outbreak investigation that forced the pizzeria to close immediately on October 24, 2024.