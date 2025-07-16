Voz media US Voz.us
Alaska: 7.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Sand Point

While the tsunami warning has been cancelled, authorities warn people to stay away from the beach or water.

Alaska tsunami warning cancelled.@alaskasnewssource

Agustina Blanco
Agustina Blanco

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the region near Sand Point, a town on northwestern Popof Island off the Alaska Peninsula, about 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had its epicenter about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Sand Point, with a depth of about 12.5 miles (20.1 kilometers).

The intensity of the earthquake was widely felt in coastal communities along the Aleutian chain, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Cook Inlet area.

While the National Weather Service (NWS), through the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, had issued a tsunami warning for a large area stretching from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, the warning has now been cancelled.

Area evacuation

For their part, authorities had urged residents in these areas to immediately evacuate inland, seek higher ground, or take shelter on the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Although the tsunami warning has been canceled, authorities are maintaining a warning for people to stay away from the beach or the water.

There is no risk to the U.S. West Coast or Canada

So far, no risk is reported for the west coast of the United States or Canada.

Alaska, a place prone to these natural events

Alaska is situated within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for its high seismic and volcanic activity.

It is an area prone to these events, as evidenced by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in the same region in July 2023, which also generated a tsunami warning, although it was canceled shortly thereafter.
