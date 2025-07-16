Alaska: 7.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Sand Point

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de julio, 2025

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the region near Sand Point, a town on northwestern Popof Island off the Alaska Peninsula, about 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had its epicenter about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Sand Point, with a depth of about 12.5 miles (20.1 kilometers).

The intensity of the earthquake was widely felt in coastal communities along the Aleutian chain, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Cook Inlet area.

While the National Weather Service (NWS), through the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, had issued a tsunami warning for a large area stretching from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, the warning has now been cancelled.

CANCELLATION: M7.3 055mi S Sand Point, Alaska 1238AKDT Jul 16: Check with local officials for all clear — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 16, 2025

Area evacuation



For their part, authorities had urged residents in these areas to immediately evacuate inland, seek higher ground, or take shelter on the upper floors of high-rise buildings. Although the tsunami warning has been canceled, authorities are maintaining a warning for people to stay away from the beach or the water.

There is no risk to the U.S. West Coast or Canada



So far, no risk is reported for the west coast of the United States or Canada.