Image from live coverage of the crash by the Fox News Screenshot

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

A military Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air with an American Airlines jet at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

Following the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter as it approached the airport's runway 33 at about 9 p.m. local time.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, called the situation "tragic" and said the Trump Administration is aware of the situation.

In a statement on 'X' American Airlines confirmed that PSA was operating flight 5342 for the company, noting that it departed from Wichita, Kansas. The company also reported in a statement to CNNthat there were 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

There is no official report yet on the number of injuries or casualties.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation in collaboration with the FAA.

22:52 President Trump's statement on the crash: "May God bless their souls" President Trump, in a statement released at 10:52 p.m., weighed in on the tragic accident: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."

22:49 DCA suspends flights and landings Arlington Reagan National Airport earlier announced the suspension of all takeoffs and landings due to the crash. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

22:45 Kansas Governor speaks out Kansas Gov. Laura Kelley said she was aware of the matter, without giving further details.



“I am aware that a plane inbound from Wichita was involved in a crash at Reagan National Airport. I am actively in contact with authorities. My thoughts go out to those involved. I will share more information as it becomes available."

22:43 Senator Ted Cruz: "There are fatalities" Several senators spoke out about the incident. Including Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who said on 'X' that he was aware of fatalities in the incident.



"am closely monitoring the situation at DCA, and I will receive a briefing from the FAA tomorrow. While we don’t yet know how many on board were lost, we know there are fatalities," Cruz reported. "Please join Heidi and me in praying for all involved as the search and rescue is underway."



22:39 FAA statement Authorities are not yet confirming a number of injuries or casualties. For more information, visit https://t.co/ECDOdj1kdr. pic.twitter.com/Z5vWq4vUJ2 — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 30, 2025

22:38 Defense Secretary says Army ready to provide assistance Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Defense Department is monitoring the accident and is preparing assistance if needed.



"The Department of Defense is actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved," Hegseth said in a posting on X.



DoD actively monitoring. Poised to assist if needed. Prayers for all involved. https://t.co/qoFy90q22K — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 30, 2025