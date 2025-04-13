McIlroy seizes the lead at the Masters and sets up a showdown with DeChambeau

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de abril, 2025

(AFP) In the hunt for a historic green jacket, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy staged an extraordinary third round of the Augusta Masters on Saturday to take a two-shot lead over American Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy and DeChambeau, both contenders for a first win at Augusta, are on course for a rematch of last year's U.S. Open showdown, which ended in dramatic fashion in favor of the American.

"The most important thing for me is not to make it a rematch," McIlroy said of the pending match with DeChambeau, a representative of the Saudi LIV Golf circuit.

"There are other players who can come back. I have to keep going the way I'm going and stay in my bubble," stressed the European player, who has been chasing this one Grand Slam title he is missing for a decade.

McIlroy stunned the Augusta National crowd on Saturday in a 66-stroke round, six under par, with four birdies and two eagles.

The Northern Irishman, who boasts a cumulative 204 strokes (-12), will start a Grand Slam final round in the lead for the first time since the British Open in 2014, when he seized his fourth and final 'Major' trophy.

A win on Sunday would unite him with the legendary Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan as the only players to have conquered all four major tournaments.