The Department of Homeland Security arrested a former spy of the Cuban dictatorship in Florida

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de marzo, 2025

This Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that a group of federal agents arrested a subject accused of having been part of the intelligence services of Cuba in Broward County, Florida. The agency explained in a statement that the man - whose identity was not disclosed - represented a clear "threat to national security," adding that the suspect was a spy for Cuba's communist dictatorship and had obtained his legal permanent resident status "fraudulently."

In a statement, the agency's spokesman in Miami, Nestor Yglesias, commented that department agents arrested the subject in West Park, noting that the operation also involved agents from the FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Similarly, the Miami section of the agency posted through its X account: "This morning, ICE HSI & FBI administratively arrested a former member of Cuban intelligence for fraudulently obtaining his LPR status. HSI and its partners will continue their efforts to identify and arrest individuals who pose a threat to our national security."

Unknown if there is a connection to the Rocha case

On the arrest, Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez explained that the detained suspect was an "agent" of the Cuban communist dictatorship who had "infiltrated" the country, thanks in part to the passivity of former Democratic President Joe Biden during his administration. "I have confirmation that the @FBIMiamiFL just arrested an agent of the Castro dictatorship who had infiltrated our community by lying on his immigration application. Biden allowed our country to be filled with these repressors and now we are working together with the Trump Administration to remove these agents of the regime from our nation," Gimenez commented.

For the moment, it is unknown whether the arrest of this ex-spy is related to the famous case of Manuel Rocha, who was a former U.S. diplomat of Colombian origin who was sentenced in 2024 to 15 years behind bars after numerous investigations by the FBI determined that he was acting for decades as a spy in the service of the Cuban regime.