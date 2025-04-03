Authorities arrest MS-13 leader in New York City

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de abril, 2025

The Department of Justice reported Wednesday that FBI agents arrested Joel Vargas-Escobar, a leader of a local Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) cell, on Tuesday night in New York City. Vargas-Escobar had been on the run for four years after being charged in a conspiracy related to 11 murders. He was transferred to Nevada, where he was federally indicted in 2021. Court documents indicate that prosecutors intend to try him alongside three other co-defendants, all alleged MS-13 members.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stressed that the President Donald Trump's administration is committed to dismantling the Salvadoran terrorist group. "This terrorist entered our country illegally and is accused of orchestrating 11 murders — under President Trump’s leadership, we will not rest until this terrorist organization is completely dismantled and its members are behind bars," Bondi stated.

Vargas-Escobar operated in three states

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X account that Vargas-Escobar's arrest was an unquestionable achievement in enhancing U.S. security. He also revealed that the criminal had led the terrorist group's operations not only in New York City, but also in Las Vegas City and across California.

"Tonight I can report that the FBI and @TheJusticeDepthave arrested and charged yet another high-ranking member of MS-13, this time in New York. The individual is Joel Vargas-Escobar — someone we believe to be responsible for a racketeering conspiracy that involved 11 murders. He was allegedly part of MS-13’s critical command structure out of Las Vegas and California, so this is a major step as we continue to break violent gangs and their operations. @FBILosAngeles, @FBILasVegas, @NewYorkFBI, and our regional LEO partners did outstanding work. @AGPamBondi continues to lead the way in getting these violent criminals off our streets. Justice will be done. This is a victory for a safer America — and we won’t stop until justice is delivered," Patel posted on his X account.