Alcaraz beats Davidovich to reach Monte Carlo final against Musetti

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de abril, 2025

(AFP) The ATP No. 3 seed, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, qualified on Saturday for his first final at the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, after beating compatriot Alejandro Davidovich (No. 42) in two sets, by 7-6 (7/2) and 6-4), and will play for the title against Lorenzo Musetti (No.16).

Before this edition of the Monegasque tournament, Alcaraz had lost the only match he had played in the Principality: it was against American Sebastian Korda in three sets in the first round of 2022.

Absent through injury in 2023 and 2024, Alcaraz had not reached a Masters 1000 final since his victory at Indian Wells last year.

"It's been quite a while," Alcaraz admitted in the courtside interview.

"I've had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come back. Sometimes people are not patient, they want me to reach the final in every tournament. I'm happy to give them the opportunity to see me in a final again," added an Alcaraz who has the title in Rotterdam as his best result this season.

On the Monegasque soil, Alcaraz will play the 23rd final of his career and the seventh in a Masters 1000.

The Spaniard had to overcome the resistance of Davidovich, one of the best players on the circuit in 2025.