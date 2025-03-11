Trump announces that his famous series The Apprentice will be available again

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de marzo, 2025

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, revealed Monday through a post on his social network, Truth Social, that the series The Apprentice, of which he was the main protagonist and which ran for seven seasons, will be available again through Amazon's streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. "Back by popular demand, for the first time in 20 years, the Emmy-nominated ORIGINAL APPRENTICE STARRING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP is back!! Watch Season 1 of The Apprentice, now streaming on Prime Video. New seasons every Monday!"

Likewise, the Republican frontrunner expressed his enthusiasm in a statement released via Amazon, where he detailed, "I look forward to watching this show myself—such great memories and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!."

A successful series

The Apprentice was a famous reality TV show broadcasted on NBC that achieved extremely high ratings during the 2000s. Created by Mark Burnett and hosted by Trump, the series showed, episode by episode, how a series of aspiring executives faced different challenges related to the world of business. During each week, the contestants had to work in teams to complete numerous types of tasks, such as managing temporary businesses or developing marketing campaigns.

The series, which is now available on Amazon and will be releasing each of its seven seasons on a weekly basis, had the current U.S. president acting as the boss, who evaluated the contestants' performance along with some advisors and eliminated one at the end of each episode. The contestant who ended up as the winner of the season would be rewarded a one-year contract as an executive at a company owned by Trump, who was the director in charge of the series.