FBI arrests armed man after issuing threats against Trump and Tulsi Gabbard

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de abril, 2025

The FBI arrested a 25-year-old man named Aliakbar Mohammed Amin in an Atlanta suburb Friday after he issued strong threats against U.S. President Donald Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. In a statement, the agency said the suspect was armed at the time of his arrest and noted that a trial date has been set for the final week of this month. “Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable,” stated the FBI’s Atlanta field office.

In recent years, Gabbard, a former Democrat, has received numerous threats and hostile messages since she began challenging key party narratives and expressing sympathy for various positions held by the Republican Party, particularly its Trump-aligned wing. Hostility toward Gabbard intensified significantly after she broke with the Democratic Party and publicly endorsed Trump’s candidacy.

Another arrest

Amin's arrest came shortly after the CNN television network dismissed several threats that had occurred against the director of National Intelligence, even going so far as to insinuate that Gabbard´s decision to keep the address of one of her properties in Texas private was merely an attempt to commit electoral fraud. In light of this fact, Gabbard's deputy chief of staff in the intelligence office, Alexa Henning, stated shortly after Amin's arrest that, "I told CNN that Tulsi Gabbard had credible, active threats against her and her family and they went ahead and doxxed her address anyway."

Also, the arrest took place amid numerous protests not only against Trump, but also against several of his allies and members of his Administration. A few hours before the FBI apprehended Amin, authorities arrested a man in Pennsylvania named Shawn Monper for writing on YouTube that he was going to assassinate the U.S. president. The subject lived in Butler, the same place where the Republican front-runner almost got killed during a campaign rally in 2024.