FBI extradites seven Colombian cartel leaders in new drug trafficking offensive

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 13 de marzo, 2025

On Tuesday, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, announced that the agency he heads and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) extradited seven important leaders of different Colombian drug cartels to the United States, where they will face the U.S. justice system after having harmed millions of innocent people. In a message posted on his X account, Patel pointed out that the criminals have already arrived in Florida. He commented that the actions taken against these seven drug traffickers are a clear message to all the organizations and groups outside the law that traffic drugs to the United States.

"I can report that this afternoon, along with our interagency partners, the FBI and DOJ extradited 7 Cartel leaders from Colombia allegedly responsible for funneling thousands of kilos of drugs to our southern border, ultimately trafficking them onto your streets. These individuals landed in Florida today — and they will now face American justice. The message remains: if you harm the American people, this FBI will search every corner of the earth, find you, and bring you to justice. Thank you @FBITampa @TheJusticeDept and our LEO partners for your amazing work," the FBI director wrote.

Fight against drug trafficking

In another tweet, the so-called "border czar," Tom Homan, celebrated the capture and extradition of the criminals and also highlighted that they were already on U.S. soil awaiting to face justice. "As announced by FBI Director Kash Patel, the FBI extradited 7 Cartel leaders from Colombia that are responsible for funneling thousands of kilos of narcotics onto American streets. They have officially landed in Florida to face accountability here in America," Homan wrote.

The operation comes at a time when President Donald Trump's administration and different security agencies in the country have expressed their intention to intensify their fight against international drug trafficking, with an emphasis on the southern border, where drug cartels often infiltrate much of the narcotics that eventually end up inside U.S. territory.

So far, neither Patel nor the FBI have revealed the identities of the seven leaders of different drug cartels arrested and extradited, nor have they provided information on where they are currently being held.