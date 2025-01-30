LIVE: Hearings for RFK Jr., Gabbard, Patel and Driscoll

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de enero, 2025

It is a new day of confirmation hearings in the Senate. Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., will undergo his second appearance after defending his ideas and exiting to a standing ovation on Wednesday from the Senate.

Thursday will also see Tulsi Gabbard make her appearance. The nominee to be director of national intelligence (DNI) and former Democrat faces a tough confirmation hearing. Nominees to head the FBI and to be secretary of the Army, Kashyap Patel and Daniel Driscoll, will also appear before the Senate.

11:32 Am Patel rejects "QAnon's unsubstantiated conspiracy theories" At the Democrats' insistence, Patel reiterated that he does not take a position in favor of "unsubstantiated theories" such as those sponsored by QAnon: "I have publicly, including in the interviews provided to this committee, rejected outright QAnon baseless conspiracy theories … They must be addressed head-on with the truth, and I will continue to do that."



11:20 Am RFK Jr. stands by his chronic disease narrative As he did this Wednesday, Kennedy, Jr. again asserted that chronic disease is responsible for high healthcare costs and is an issue that should be addressed: "Shifting the burden around between government and industry and corporations is like changing deck chairs on the Titanic. Our country will sink beneath a sea of desperation and debt if we don’t change course and ask the fundamental question, why are health care costs so high in the first place? The obvious answer (to) that question is chronic disease."



11:15 Am Patel opposes pardoning anyone who assaulted police officers on Jan. 6

The nominee to head the FBI refused to take a position on the side of commuting any individual convicted of assaulting police officers in the Jan. 6 altercations: "I do not agree with the commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement. As for January 6, I have repeatedly, often, publicly and privately said there can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement."



11:06 Am Gabbard: 'I refuse to be [Democrats'] puppet'

The hearing where the most controversy is expected is Gabbard's. The DNI nominee assured that she will not let the Democrats treat her as their "puppet," in addition to assuring that she "hates" Al-Qaeda: "The fact is what truly unsettles my political opponents is I refuse to be their puppet. I want to warn the American people watching at home: You may hear lies and smears that challenge my loyalty to and love for our country. They used the same tactic against President Trump and failed."

11:02 Am Patel pledges not to conduct political investigations

Patel noted during his hearing that he will not "make a prosecutorial decision that is solely the providence of the Department of Justice and the attorney general."

10:54 Am Doubtful about Kennedy's position on vaccines Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy doubted statements uttered by Trump's nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on vaccines, "It's no secret that I have some doubts about his past positions on vaccines and a couple of other issues."

10:45 Am Committee confirms Stefanik The Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed the nomination of Elise Stefanik as the next ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.). It will now be up to the full Senate to decide on the nomination.

10:35 Am Gabbard is ‘clean’ In the face of accusations of being a foreign agent, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton assured that Trump's nominee to be the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, is "clean" after having undergone "five background checks."

10:33 Am Durbin calls Patel a ‘conspiracy theorist’ Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Patel has engaged in promoting conspiracy theories, in addition to noting that the nominee to head the FBI "does not have the experience, temperament, or judgment" to lead the agency.



10:25 Am Grassley, to Patel: ‘Teach the FBI a lesson’

10:23 Am Kennedy and Gabbard hearings begin In his introduction, Grassley took the opportunity to call on Patel to "teach the FBI a lesson" for investigating U.S. President Donald Trump.

10:18 Am Grassley praises Patel Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley praised Kash Patel's nomination to head the FBI: “He has managed large intelligence and defense bureaucracies, identified and countered national security threats, prosecuted and defended criminals.”

10:14 Am Driscoll pledges that a plane crash like the one in Washington, DC, will not happen again Army secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll began his Senate hearing by offering his condolences to the families of the victims of the plane crash in Washington, D.C., and pledged to "make sure it doesn't happen again."