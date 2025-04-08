Scientists revive the great direwolf, a species extinct more than 12,500 years ago

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de abril, 2025

The company Colossal Biosciences achieved a historic milestone Monday by reviving the direwolf, which had been extinct for more than 12,500 years. This breed of wolf, which became world famous in recent years as the inspiration for the wolf symbol of House Stark in "Games of Thrones," used to live in America during the Pleistocene period 3 million years ago. Numerous scientists concluded that this species officially became extinct during the final period of the last glaciation experienced by planet Earth.

The scientific company managed to turn this species into the first "de-extinct" animal in the history of mankind, after giving life to two six-month-old cubs named Remus and Romulus. A company spokesman explained that such a milestone was possible after modifying genes derived from DNA found in 2021 in several fossils of the direwolf from between 11,500 and 72,000 years ago. Likewise, Colossal Biosciences explained in a statement that some of the DNA came from a 72,000-year-old skull and a 13,000-year-old tooth, also revealing the creation of a female pup who they named Khalessi.

Video of the wolves

The company also noted that the creation of these wolves came about after using the DNA found to edit 20 different genes from gray wolves to endow the animals with the characteristics of direwolves, also known as giant wolves. Eventually, company scientists created several embryos from the edited gray wolf cells and implanted them into surrogate mothers who eventually gave birth to the three puppies.

Through its X account, the company posted a video of the puppies Remus and Romulus howling, in the hand of one of the scientists. In its statement, Colossal Biosciences emphasized that the three wolves created by them are cared for in an ecological reserve that is duly certified by the American Humane Society, which includes numerous interaction zones where the wolves can move freely, under constant surveillance by drones, security personnel and live cameras.