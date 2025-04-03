Los Angeles: remains of a thirtieth fire fatality found

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de abril, 2025

The remains of another victim of the wildfires that swept through Los Angeles in January were discovered on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to around 30, authorities announced.

A forensic team from Los Angeles County reported in a press release that it, "arrived today in Altadena," a suburban area, "to investigate possible human remains found at the site."

"The six members of the team conducted an inquest and determined that the remains were human," according to the same source.

Coroners have concluded that the death toll "now rises to 30 deceased."

The January fires raged for several weeks and initially spread out of control thanks to strong winds that reached gusts of up to 100 mph. However, how the fires originated is still under investigation.

The flames destroyed a large part of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, as well asAltadena.