Embiid, Wembanyama, Durant: notable absentees from the playoffs

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de abril, 2025

The ten NBA franchises that will play their final game of the season this Sunday, falling out of contention for the championship, are now known. In the Eastern Conference, the teams eliminated from playoff contention are the Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards. In the Western Conference, the casualties include the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz.

"The elimination of these franchises means that, in the critical phase of the season—which begins on April 15 with the Play-In—some of the best players in the world will be left out. Among them are established legends as well as rising stars who are shaping up to be the NBA’s next benchmarks.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

At the start of the regular season, it was expected that some of these eliminations would occur. However, others have been more surprising, such as the Suns, who began the year with a massive draft investment, spending over $210 million in salaries. With just two games remaining in the regular season, they have only managed 35 wins.

No more watching the Suns this season means no more seeing one of the best players in the league—and likely in history—on the court. At 36, Kevin Durant, with his short-term future seemingly away from Arizona (all signs point to him seeking a new contract with a different team), will not play again this season. Since beginning his career with the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics in 2007-2008, he has only missed the playoffs four times. He was a champion with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Devin BookerCordon Press.

His partner in the backcourt, Devin Booker, will also be absent from the playoffs. Still just 28 and poised to lead the Suns in the coming seasons, the Hispanic-born guard (his maternal grandmother is Mexican) still has time to pursue a championship in the future. Another familiar name that won't appear in the final round is Bradley Beal.

Joel Embiid and Paul George (Philadelphia 76ers).

Injuries have plagued a 76ers team with higher aspirations. The most significant loss they've endured this season is that of their star, Joel Embiid, widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NBA. At the end of February, the 31-year-old Cameroonian announced he would be sidelined until next year due to ongoing issues with his left knee, a problem he's dealt with for years. These injuries have hampered the 2022-2023 regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) who has only been able to play 19 games this season.

With the 76ers' elimination, fans of the NBA will also miss the chance to see Paul George on the court again this season.

Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs)

The Spurs' project, aiming to return to the summit they reached at the start of the 21st century, will need at least another year to continue its path. The Texas-based franchise, blending the veteran experience of some NBA stalwarts with promising rookies, saw its chances of advancing—at least to the Play-Ins—cut short, largely due to an injury to Victor Wembanyama. The 21-year-old French center, with a bright future ahead, ended his season early after being diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis in February.

His teammates, Chris Paul and De'Aaron Fox—who joined the Spurs in January from the Sacramento Kings—will also be absent from the playoffs.

LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets)

The Hornets finished second to last in the Eastern Conference, making them one of the season's worst-performing franchises. A lack of strategic planning seems to be the main reason behind their elimination. As a result, LaMelo Ball, 23, will miss the playoffs. Despite being in the NBA for four years, the youngest of the Ball brothers has yet to experience the postseason. Meanwhile, his older brother, Lonzo Ball, will be competing in the Play-Ins with the Chicago Bulls.