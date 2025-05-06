Learn how to expand your Google Drive storage and the best cloud alternatives to store files

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de mayo, 2025

Google Drive is one of the essential tools for those looking to save files in the cloud from any device with internet, and according to customer needs. It has a free version with limited capacity of 15 GB, and also with monthly or annual paid plans for more storage.

In the Google cloud, you can edit, organize documents, spreadsheets, videos and photos, among others in folders, and also share access to those specific areas with other users.

How much does it cost to expand my Google Drive storage?

If you already use the Google cloud but are concerned about the constant "not enough space" notifications or simply want to have more space to back up existing information on your devices, we tell you about the different storage expansion options that this tool has under the Google One plan.

100 GB plan : $1.99 per month.

200 GB plan : $2.99 per month.

2 TB plan : $9.99 per month.

Plans with more storage: if your storage needs are greater, Google One also offers plans starting at 10 TB, but with much higher prices.

Alternatives to Google Drive for storing files in the cloud

If you have already used Google storage, but feel it doesn't suit your needs, here are three featured platforms with similar alternatives to Drive that you can use as a tool to back up your information in the cloud:

OneDrive : This Microsoft cloud storage tool offers 5 GB of free space . However, if you need a plan with more storage, you can get them from $1.99 per month for 100 GB. It also includes integration with Office 365, making it a good option.

: This Microsoft cloud storage tool . However, if you need a plan with more storage, you can get them from $1.99 per month for 100 GB. It also includes integration with Office 365, making it a good option. Dropbox : This tool lets you upload files to the cloud and share them easily. Your free plan is 2 GB , but if you want to increase storage, you can enjoy 2 TB storage per month.

: This tool lets you upload files to the cloud and share them easily. , but if you want to increase storage, you can enjoy 2 TB storage per month. iCloud: Apple's cloud offers a free plan of 5 GB of storage, and like other applications, you have the option of contracting other plans according to your requirements and budget. These plans start at $0.99 per month. iCloud is ideal for users of Apple devices.

