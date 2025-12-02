The head of AI development at Apple will step down from his role

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de diciembre, 2025

Apple announced that John Giannandrea, vice president of Machine Learning and Strategy at Artificial Intelligence (AI), will leave his position.

Through a communication, Apple reported that Giannandrea, 60, will serve as a consultant before he retires in mid-2026.

Apple's chief executive officer, Tim Cook, showed his gratitude toward Giannandrea for how he has handled his duties in the years he has been at the helm of AI development. under the supervision of Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, at the company.

"We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users," told Cook.

In addition, the tech giant confirmed that Amar Subramanya, Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue will assume Giannandrea's duties. In the case of the former, he will be in charge of "critical areas, such as Apple's fundamental models, machine learning research, and AI security and evaluation."

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018.