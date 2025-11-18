Gemini 3: Google moves ahead in the fierce AI race

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de noviembre, 2025

Aiming to lead the tight race in artificial intelligence (A.I.), Google on Tuesday unveiled the new version of one of its main tools, Gemini 3.

Through a release posted on its website, the tech giant defined Gemini 3 as "our most intelligent model that helps you bring any idea to life." The resource that helps users "learn, build and plan anything."

"Nearly two years ago we kicked off the Gemini era, one of our biggest scientific and product endeavors ever undertaken as a company. Since then, it’s been incredible to see how much people love it," said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.

After launching earlier versions of the tool, Pichai said Gemini 3 is "our most intelligent model, that combines all of Gemini’s capabilities together so you can bring any idea to life."

The Alphabet Inc. chief executive also mentioned that Gemini "surpasses 650 million users per month" and that "more than 70% of our Cloud customers" use the A.I. tool.

He also specified that more than 2 billion people access Gemini through the search engine.

Gemini 3 was touted by Google as the "world's best model" for interpreting and processing text, image, audio and video data, as well as being a powerful digital agent capable of creating applications on demand.

With the update of its A.I. tool, Google continues to fight to lead the artificial intelligence race, in which other companies such as OpenAI (ChatGPT), Meta Platforms (Call), Microsoft (Microsoft Copilot) and Anthropic (Claude AI).