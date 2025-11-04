Nvidia and Deutsche Telekom to invest more than $1 billion in AI in Germany

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de noviembre, 2025

Telecom operator Deutsche Telekom and U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia will invest 1.1 billion euros (approximately $1.15 billion) in Germany in artificial intelligence, the two companies announced Tuesday.

The project will be launched in the first quarter of 2026 to create "a secure and powerful sovereign infrastructure" of AI targeted at "large organizations, SMEs and startups," said the statement consulted by AFP.

Deutsche Telekom will build a data processing center in Munich, equipped with applications developed by German software giant SAP, including AI technologies.

Customer data will be stored in Germany, a key point at a time when Europe is trying to reduce its technological dependence on China and the US.

The facilities will be underground and, according to those responsible, will be powered 100% by renewable energy.

The companies involved in the project emphasized the "protection, security and reliability of data", an increasingly important issue for European governments.

The project is part of the national initiative Made 4 Germany, which brings together more than a hundred companies and aims to strengthen German industrial competitiveness and the digitalization of its economy.