Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

New Cloudfare crash briefly affects part of the internet

An error message mentioning Cloudflare appeared when trying to go to Truth Social and other websites, such as the graphic design platform Canva, until about 4:30 a.m E.T.

A person looks at apps with artificial intelligence systems on his mobile screen

A person looks at apps with artificial intelligence systems on his mobile screenAFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Topics:

Several online platforms, including President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, were briefly down on Friday due to a problem identified by digital provider Cloudflare.

An error message mentioning Cloudflare appeared when trying to go toTruth Social and other websites, such as graphic design platform Canva, until about 4:30 a.m. E.T.

"We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare's network," company Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht posted on X at 4:20 a.m. E.T., adding that the cause was "not an attack."

">

In the morning, numerous internet users noted on X that they were having connection problems on several sites.

Cloudflare is a platform that provides security, management and traffic optimization services for websites and applications.

The company claims to manage about 20% of the world's internet traffic.

In mid-November, its services were affected by a major outage that left many sites without access for several hours.

RECOMMENDATION

tracking