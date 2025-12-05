New Cloudfare crash briefly affects part of the internet
An error message mentioning Cloudflare appeared when trying to go to Truth Social and other websites, such as the graphic design platform Canva, until about 4:30 a.m E.T.
Several online platforms, including President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, were briefly down on Friday due to a problem identified by digital provider Cloudflare.
"We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare's network," company Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht posted on X at 4:20 a.m. E.T., adding that the cause was "not an attack."
We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare’s network. It was not an attack; root cause was disabling some logging to help mitigate this week’s React CVE.— Dane Knecht 🦭 (@dok2001) December 5, 2025
In the morning, numerous internet users noted on X that they were having connection problems on several sites.
Cloudflare is a platform that provides security, management and traffic optimization services for websites and applications.
The company claims to manage about 20% of the world's internet traffic.
In mid-November, its services were affected by a major outage that left many sites without access for several hours.