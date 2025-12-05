New Cloudfare crash briefly affects part of the internet

A person looks at apps with artificial intelligence systems on his mobile screen AFP.

Several online platforms, including President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, were briefly down on Friday due to a problem identified by digital provider Cloudflare.

An error message mentioning Cloudflare appeared when trying to go toTruth Social and other websites, such as graphic design platform Canva, until about 4:30 a.m. E.T.

"We are aware of the issue impacting the availability of Cloudflare's network," company Chief Technology Officer Dane Knecht posted on X at 4:20 a.m. E.T., adding that the cause was "not an attack."

In the morning, numerous internet users noted on X that they were having connection problems on several sites.

Cloudflare is a platform that provides security, management and traffic optimization services for websites and applications.

The company claims to manage about 20% of the world's internet traffic.

In mid-November, its services were affected by a major outage that left many sites without access for several hours.