Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de noviembre, 2025

The company Cloudflare, specialized in protecting and managing websites, recorded a global outage disrupting the service of several pages and their applications. The information was confirmed by the company.

"Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate," the company wrote on its official website.

The company detailed in an update that it is reviewing which services are recovered, "but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts."

According to reports, several online services were affected by the Cloudflare outage. Among them were the pages of sites such as X (formerly Twitter) and the online game League of Legends.

According to DownDetector, an online outage tracker, the outages also affected services including Spotify, Amazon, and OpenAI.