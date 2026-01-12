Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de enero, 2026

Dina Powell McCormick, wife of Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and former adviser to Donald Trump, was named as Meta's new chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the board of directors. Powell McCormick has a distinguished career in the private sector, as well as in Republican circles. Until now, she served as a member of the technology giant's board of directors.

In her years in finance, Powell McCormick spent 16 years in senior positions at Goldman Sachs and was vice chairman, president and head of global client services at merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners.

At the government level, she held various positions in the George W. Bush White House, including Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Under Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs.

During the first Trump Administration, she was a senior advisor to the National Security Council (NSC). Her work focused primarily on the Middle East, working with Jared Kushner to address the relationship with Israel and the Gulf States. He left the White House in mid-2018 to return to the private sector, a year and a half before the Abraham Accords were announced.

Via his Truth Social account, President Trump celebrated Powell's appointment. "Congratulations to DINA POWELL MCCORMICK, WHO HAS JUST BEEN NAMED THE NEW PRESIDENT OF META. A great choice by Mark Z!!! She is a fantastic, and very talented, person, who served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction! President DJT," he wrote.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and CEO, had this to say in a statement, "Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman."

According to a document filed with the stock exchange, Powell McCormick had previously resigned from Meta's board in December, eight months after joining as president of the company. In her new management position, they said she will help guide its overall strategy, including executing multimillion-dollar investments.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, spoke to Axios and remarked on the track record of Meta's new hire. "I've known Dina for about 20 years and run into her all over the world. She's an exceptional banker with superb relationships. Clients have deep respect for her given her knowledge, experience, ability to execute and deliver, and the fact she works so hard," he said.