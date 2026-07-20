A champion of faith: Players on the Spanish National Team talk about how their beliefs helped them win the World Cup

Published by Israel Duro 20 de julio, 2026

Spain has been a champion of faith in this World Cup. The team led by Luis de la Fuente has demonstrated its character by pulling out victories in the final minutes of several knockout-round matches—or even in extra time, as happened in the final. However, it hasn't just been a matter of believing in themselves or playing well, as several members of the Spanish squad have spoken openly about their faith and how God helps them in their daily lives and their performance on the field.

The first is De la Fuente himself. The Spanish head coach has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life since he took the reins of the team a few years ago. A devout Catholic, the native of La Rioja has no problem speaking with journalists about the importance of God in his life and has earned their respect with clear and unambiguous statements.

"I pray every day; I'm not superstitious"

"Faith is a personal matter. Since I am free and can choose, my intellect and my experiences lead me to believe in God because he gives me great security and strength," he once said when asked about his beliefs, which some journalists tried to confuse with superstition: "I pray every day; I'm not superstitious."

That said, De la Fuente wanted to make it clear that, for him, God is not a talisman or a genie in a lamp to ask for victory before every match: "I pray every day, but not because I'm in the World Cup, nor do I intend to secure a specific result. I give thanks every day, every morning when I wake up, that I'm well… it's just another day I can enjoy life. I think it would be unfair to ask God to help me and not the opponent. I ask for good health, especially, and that he give me the chance to keep fighting."

People stop De la Fuente on the street to thank him for his "sincerity and courage"

In addition, the Spanish coach also praised the resurgence of Christianity in the world and in society, something he attributes to people finally speaking more freely: "For some time now, people have simply been expressing themselves freely—and their religious beliefs as well. In my experience, I'm happy. I love it; it gives me a lot of strength and a lot of confidence. It has allowed me to be the person I am today."

This is an area where figures like him have played a major role, although he is reluctant to take credit for it. In fact, in an In an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC, he acknowledged that people "stop him on the street" to thank him for his "courage and sincerity" in speaking about his faith.

Rodri: "I'm a very devout Christian, and I believe there's someone up there helping me—I'm sure of it."

However, while the national team coach's case is certainly the most notable—since he has always put his faith on full display as an example of his freedom and has forcefully demanded respect for it—he is not the only one in the locker room.

Rodri, the World Cup's best player and captain of the team that lifted the trophy, has also made his faith crystal clear: "I'm a devout Christian, and I believe there's someone up there helping me—for sure."

Ferrán Torres: "Thank God, he always gives me the strength to keep going"

Ferrán Torres, the scorer of the goal that secured Spain's second World Cup title, also publicly expressed his Catholic faith before the final against Argentina in an interview with Rome Reports: "I have a cross and a statue of the Virgin Mary; ultimately, I think it's something that gives me a lot of support, having a great deal of faith, and for me, that's very important."

In addition, the FC Barcelona forward also wanted to thank God for the goal in the final, after having been harshly criticized throughout the tournament: "Thank God, He always gives me the strength to keep going, and in the end, as I say, God gives things to those who deserve them most."

Pubill: "Going home, taking some time for yourself, and talking to God in the privacy of your own home helps you a lot"

Although he has played just 26 minutes in the World Cup, Marc Pubill earned his spot among the selected players after being a pillar of the defense for Atlético de Madrid, the team with the most players among the finalists. The center back and fullback clearly answered "yes" when asked by reporters if he is a believer and a practicing Christian. For him, being on the roster was "a divine gift."

"I thank God for everything. For waking up in the morning and going to bed at night, and for having the life I have—I am a lucky man," he added. The player emphasized that his faith has been key during the difficult times he has faced throughout his life, and that prayer has helped him through those times.

"Going home, gathering your thoughts, and talking to God in the privacy of your own heart helps you a lot. God always has good things in store for you, as long as you believe in Him. In the end, those good things have come my way, and I believe He has placed them before me. Then it's up to you to make the most of them."

Although he hasn't spoken publicly about it, Nico Williams has repeatedly mentioned that his parents received assistance from Caritas, the Catholic Church's NGO that helps the most disadvantaged, when they arrived in Spain with nothing. He was baptized and raised with Christian values.