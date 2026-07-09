Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2026

Since Andy Roddick hoisted the U.S. Open trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2003, no other American tennis player has managed to win another Grand Slam title. The defeat of Taylor Fritz by German Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2026 has only served to prolong a drought that has lasted nearly 23 years.

American men’s singles tennis is at the most critical moment in its history. What was once an empire led by Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi between the 1970s and the early 21st century is now a desert with no oasis in sight.

Over the past two-plus decades, while figures such as Venus and Serena Williams and Coco Gauff have achieved success in the women’s draws of the four Grand Slam tournaments, in men’s tennis, no such standout figure has emerged to return the United States to the top of world tennis.

Six finals, six losses

Following Roddick’s convincing victory in the 2003 U.S. Open final against Spaniard Juan Carlos Ferrero, an American has reached six other Grand Slam finals, though luck was never on their side. Those six attempts ended in six defeats, with the same opponent being the culprit in five of them: Roger Federer.

Federer and Roddick starred in one of the most epic Wimbledon finals in history in 2009AFP.

Wimbledon, 2004: Roddick was defeated by Federer in four sets (4-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-4).

Roddick was defeated by Federer in four sets (4-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-4). Wimbledon, 2005: Once again, Roddick lost to Federer, this time in three sets (6-2, 7-6, 6-4).

Once again, Roddick lost to Federer, this time in three sets (6-2, 7-6, 6-4). U.S. Open, 2005: Agassi put up a slight fight against Federer, though he ultimately lost in four sets (6-3, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1).

Agassi put up a slight fight against Federer, though he ultimately lost in four sets (6-3, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1). U.S. Open, 2006: Federer won his third consecutive title by defeating Roddick in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1).

Federer won his third consecutive title by defeating Roddick in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1). Wimbledon, 2009: This was the last time Roddick lost to Federer in a Grand Slam final, though on this occasion he made the Swiss player work hard by taking the match to a fifth set (5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14).

This was the last time Roddick lost to Federer in a Grand Slam final, though on this occasion he made the Swiss player work hard by taking the match to a fifth set (5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 16-14). U.S. Open, 2024: Fritz had the final shot at the title, but he was clearly outplayed by the Italian Jannik Sinner in three sets (6-3, 6-4, 7-5).

A "Big Three" that has dominated tennis for the past two decades

The prolonged drought plaguing American men’s tennis—which has been unable to produce a Grand Slam champion since 2003—is not due to a lack of talent in its ranks, but rather is the result of one of the sport’s greatest historical anomalies. The lack of titles at these tournaments is a direct result of the absolute dominance of the aforementioned Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. These three stars, hailed by most professional and amateur critics as the best in history, formed a "Big Three" that monopolized the men’s tour and divided up virtually all the Grand Slams contested over two decades.

The overlap with this trio dashed the hopes of many players who, in any other era, would have added multiple Grand Slam titles to their trophy cases. The United States, historically accustomed to leading world tennis, watched as its emerging stars and most promising players hit a glass ceiling time and time again imposed by the Swiss, the Spaniard and the Serb.

John Isner and Novak Djokovic greet each other after playing a match in 2015AFP.

Examples of these victims include James Blake, who reached No. 4 in the ATP rankings in 2006, and Mardy Fish, who reached No. 7 in 2011. Neither of them managed to defeat Federer, Nadal or Djokovic at any of the four Grand Slams—neither Sam Querrey nor John Isner, another American who was a top-10 player—No. 8 in 2018—and who retired three years ago as the player with the most aces in ATP history.

Who can end this drought?

Currently, there are several American players who, though somewhat past the typical age for breaking through, could surprise everyone and win a Grand Slam before they begin to fade from the forefront of the tennis scene. At 28, Fritz is one of them, and he is the only one who, to date, has managed to reach the final of one of the four major tournaments. There’s also Frances Tiafoe (28), Tommy Paul (29) and Sebastian Korda (26), although, objectively speaking, their chances are slimmer.

Then there are the younger players, a group in which all hopes are pinned on one player: Ben Shelton. At 23, he currently holds the No. 5 spot in the ATP rankings, surpassed only by Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. His hallmarks are his devastating serve—a trait shared by many American tennis players—and his physical power, which makes him versatile on all surfaces. He has already reached two Grand Slam semifinals (at the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2025 Australian Open).

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton after a match in 2026AFP.

Then there’s Learner Tien. At just 20 years old, he’s another of the most fascinating prospects on the men’s tour. He’s already managed to break into the world’s top 20. We also shouldn’t overlook Alex Michelsen (21), Ethan Quinn (22), Brandon Nakashima (24) and Zachary Svajda (23),