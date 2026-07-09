Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2026

Although the 2026 World Cup is being held across the Atlantic Ocean, Paris will be the center of attention today. The French capital is ready for the quarterfinal match pitting France against Morocco this Thursday at Boston Stadium. The match is not only of great sporting significance but also poses a security challenge for the city.

Given recent precedents—for example, the violent clashes that occurred after Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in the UEFA Champions League in late May, which resulted in two deaths, hundreds of injuries, nearly a thousand arrests and dozens of businesses looted—authorities have established strict security protocols to try to prevent chaos in Paris.

Specifically, efforts will focus on central areas of the French capital, such as the Champs-Élysées, where large numbers of both French and Moroccan fans are expected to gather.

Nearly 1 million Moroccans reside legally in France, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies.

In a statement, the Paris City Council, in coordination with police authorities, reported that "special measures will be implemented throughout the capital" with the aim of ensuring security and preventing any incidents that may occur.

In the previous World Cup, Qatar 2022, France and Morocco faced off in the semifinals. After the match, which ended in a victory for "Les Bleus," chaos broke out in Paris: more than 150 people were arrested and dozens were injured. These incidents escalated following the recent victory by Paris Saint-Germain in the latest UEFA Champions League.