NBA: Middleton to Wizards, Russell to Grizzlies, Aldama to Mavs in 6-team megatrade

Published by Hayden King 8 de julio, 2026

A massive trade has reshaped the rosters of one-fifth of the entire NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks agreed to a colossal, 11-player deal at the close of the NBA free agency moratorium.

The players headlining the deal are NBA champion Khris Middleton, former No. 2 overall pick D'Angelo Russell, high-flying forward John Collins, Spanish wing Santi Aldama and bruising big man Isaiah Stewart.

The trade combines a series of agreements, some from early on in the free agency window, which began June 30, and others that are much more recent.

It also involves six future draft picks, though only one is a potential first-rounder.

Find out who is going where and how each team made out in what will likely be the largest deal of the entire NBA offseason.

Memphis Grizzlies

In: C Isaiah Stewart (Pistons), G D'Angelo Russell (Mavericks), G A.J. Johnson (Mavericks), 2030 Warriors first-round pick (top-20 protected, via Mavericks), 2029 Lakers second round pick (via Wizards) and 2033 Washington Wizards second-round pick swap

Out: F Santi Aldama, draft rights to Tarik Biberovic

The Grizzlies add depth to their front line with Stewart, and help sure up their backcourt after trading away star point guard Ja Morant. They also take a flier on an athletic young player in Johnson and add draft capital, while creating space on the wing for their last two lottery picks, Cedric Coward and Cameron Boozer.

Washington Wizards

In: F Khris Middleton (Mavericks), 2033 Mavericks second-round pick

Out: G D'Angelo Russell, 2029 Lakers second-round pick, 2033 second-round pick swap

The Wizards bring in a veteran player they traded away at last seaon's trade deadline to add more depth to a completely revamped team that includes Trae Young, Anthony Davis and 2026 No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa. Meanwhile, they give up Russell, who they received in the Middleton trade, but who actually never suited up for the team.

Milwaukee Bucks

In: G Caris LeVert (Pistons), two Pistons second-round picks

Out: G Gary Harris, F Taurean Prince

The Bucks bring in a capable ball-handler and scorer while sending away two primarily off-ball players, theoretically to help fill the void left after trading away superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat.

Detroit Pistons

In: F John Collins (Clippers), G Gary Harris (Bucks), F Taurean Prince (Bucks)

Out: C Isaiah Stewart, G Caris LeVert, G Marcus Sasser, two second-round picks

The Pistons will look to fill a position of need at the four, with Tobias Harris leaving to sign with the San Antonio Spurs. Collins, who is being received as part of a sign-and-trade with the Clippers on a three-year $51 million contract, will provide Cade Cunningham with an extra lob threat. Out the door are Stewart and LeVert, who struggled to break into the rotation in the Playoffs, where the Pistons were eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game second-round series.

Los Angeles Clippers

In: $16 million traded player exception

Out: F John Collins

The Clippers will part with Collins, who was likely going to leave as a free agent anyway. While they won't receive any players or draft picks directly, they create a $16 million exception that will allow them to acquire a player with up to that salary in a trade without having to match his salary in return.

Dallas Mavericks

In: F Santi Aldama (Grizzlies), G Marcus Sasser (Pistons), draft rights to Tarik Biberovic (Grizzlies)

Out: F Khris Middleton, G A.J. Johnson, 2033 second-round pick

The Mavericks swap an older forward for a younger one, hoping he can provide some secondary creation and shooting alongside 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg. They also bring in Sasser, who is slightly more proven than Johnson and more tailored to their style of play.