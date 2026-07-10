Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de julio, 2026

One of the most widely used daily platforms in the world, TikTok, has taken a drastic step aimed at eliminating false information on various topics that could undermine user trust and harm society.

Specifically, the social media platform—owned by the Chinese company and whose U.S. data and users are managed by TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC— announced that it will strengthen the detection of accounts that create content generated with artificial intelligence (AI).

"In the coming weeks, TikTok will test improvements to its detection systems to identify accounts dedicated to posting AI-generated 'spam' on topics that may affect public trust or user well-being," the company said in a statement reported by AFP.

TikTok considers “spam” to be “low-quality and highly standardized” content produced with AI that addresses topics such as politics, health, current events, or financial advice through information that is either unreliable or attempts to bias a user’s decision.

In addition to TikTok, other platforms such as Instagram, Facebook or YouTube have been affected by the proliferation of AI-generated content, used to build an audience at low cost or even for free. A phenomenon known as "AI slop."