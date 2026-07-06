Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2026

The Folarin Balogun case continues to make headlines. President Donald Trump admitted that he asked FIFA to review the red card given to the USMNT player during the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"All I did, I asked for a review because I didn’t think it was a foul," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday. "I didn’t tell him what to do."

"That wasn't a foul. That wasn't even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other," the president added.

Earlier, Trump claimed that Balogun’s red card was "a great injustice," celebrating that FIFA had initiated a procedure to delay the suspension of the U.S. national team forward.

Infantino defends FIFA’s independence

As the case continues, FIFA has faced skepticism and criticism for listening to Trump, a person who has no authority or decision-making power in soccer or the tournament.

In response to these allegations, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended the independence of soccer’s governing body, asserting that, although he spoke with Trump about this matter, there was no interference of any kind on the part of the Republican.

"FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected," Infantino said in a statement.

"During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold," he added.

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of play after stepping on the heel of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. At first, referee Raphael Claus did not send him off. However, after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR), he reversed his decision and showed him a red card.

FIFA’s decision to review whether Balogun is eligible to play in the next match has led Belgium, the U.S.’s opponent in the Round of 16, to initiate possible legal action if he is allowed to play. The forward is one of the USMNT’s standout players and is the team’s leading scorer in the 2026 World Cup.