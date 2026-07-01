NBA free agency Day 1 roundup: Who is moving teams next season?

Published by Hayden King 1 de julio, 2026

NBA free agency got off to a red hot start Tuesday, with major trades, announcements and re-signings reshuffling the league landscape before the 6 p.m. EST deadline even took effect.

Despite the day being marked on the NBA calendar as the time for players to sign with new teams on the open market, the two biggest news items of the day didn't involve free agent signings at all.

First was the announcement by LeBron James that he will play an NBA record 24th season... with a new team.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer announced that he will be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, with reports emerging that his agent, Rich Paul, will be examining offers from all 29 other teams, with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly gaining traction.

The second major domino to fall was the trade of Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors that will send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and draft assets to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The previous day also saw former All-Star Ja Morant traded away from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Portland Trailblazers, adding him to a backcourt of Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

While these were the biggest names in the headlines, there were other significant moves from across the league among free agents, including both moves and re-signings.

Key re-signings and options

The two teams in the NBA Finals made moves to secure key rotation shooters. The champion New York Knicks re-signed wing Landry Shamet to a four-year, $24 million deal, while the San Antonio Spurs brought back Julian Champagnie for three years and $45 million. The Spurs also brought back Harrison Barnes on a one-year contract.

The Warriors, one of the teams rumored to be in the mix for LeBron James, re-signed recently acquired stretch center Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million contract, which includes a player option in the second year.

While not technically a free agent signing, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up the $17.7 million team option on guard Luguentz Dort, days after signing center Isaiah Hartenstein to an extension.

The Miami Heat have been busy building out their roster around newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. They brought back two-way wing Andrew Wiggins on a three-year, $64 million contract. They also re-signed Italian sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio on a one-year deal. These signings, however, practically ensure that the team will be parting with All-Star guard Norman Powell due to salary cap restrictions.

Two key frontcourt pieces that were being targeted by rival teams opted to stay home. Center Robert Williams III inked a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Trailblazers, while center Jock Landale opted to stay with the Atlanta Hawks for one year and $14 million.

Elsewhere in the league, guard Kevin Huerter chose to stay with the Detroit Pistons, young forward Ousmane Dieng re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, veteran center DeAndre Jordan opted to return to the New Orleans Pelicans, young wing Kobe Sanders chose to stay with the Clippers and veteran big Zach Collins re-signed with the Chicago Bulls.

Players on the move

The Heat were also busy on the open market. Free agent sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. chose to sign with Miami for one year and $6.5 million, adding key shooting around the core of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Another shooter was also on the move, this time on the West Coast. The Phoenix Suns lured Luke Kennard away from the Lakers with a two-year, $13 million offer. The guard had a key career revival last season in Los Angeles alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

The Lakers lost another backcourt member, with Marcus Smart agreeing to head to the Houston Rockets on a two-year, $13 million deal that includes a player option in the second year.

Leaving the other team in Los Angeles is Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who will also sign with the Rockets on a one-year deal.

Forward Dean Wade chose to leave the Cavaliers, and will now suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers after signing a four-year, $39 million deal. Wade was a key piece in the Cavs' rotation, though his absence could provide a space for LeBron James to slide into the starting lineup if that's where he ultimately decides to go.

Also out of Cleveland is trade-deadline acquisition Keon Ellis, known as a defensive stopper at the guard position. He will head to the Brooklyn Nets on a two-year, $18 million contract.

Finally, 7-footer Branden Carlson will move from the Thunder to the Trailblazers for one year and $2.5 million.

Who is left on the market?

After the Day 1 flurry, several key names still remain on the market. Chief among them is LeBron James, who may take his time to make his decision.

Other talents may be on the move sooner as they look to capitalize on teams with cap space while they still have it.

Centers Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons) and Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) are both restricted free agents who seem to be disgruntled with the offers from their previous teams.

Teams like the Lakers, Nets and Sacramento Kings could all try to leverage potential cap flexibility to lure these players away with big offers. However, each of their respective teams would have the right to match whatever deal they sign. The question becomes at what point the Pistons and Jazz would be willing to let their young big men walk away.

Another unrestricted free agent is Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets. While the Nuggets have long been speculated as a team with potential for a major offseason move after a frustrating first-round playoff exit, Watson's youth and defense are exactly what they were lacking once he went down injured before the postseason. The Lakers, Nets, Kings, Bulls and others with cap room could make a play for him if they miss out on Duren and Kessler.

The aforementioned Norman Powell is one of the few starting-caliber players left that could alter a team's playoff fate, and he is completely unrestricted. Teams looking for veteran experience and a pop of scoring will surely be interested in his services.

Tari Eason, Jonathan Kuminga and Quentin Grimes are three young players who could draw interest around the league, as they have high upside but have yet to prove themselves consistently at the highest level.

Rui Hachimura is another name to watch. At 6-foot-8 and with a red-hot record from deep in recent seasons, he, too, may be lured away from the Lakers by another contender looking to bolster its rotation.

Finally, NBA champion center Mitchell Robinson could also find his way to another team, depending on whether or not the Knicks fancy exceeding the second apron, which could hamper their financial flexibility.