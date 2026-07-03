Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Portugal's victory and advancement to Diogo Jota

Published by VozMedia Staff 2 de julio, 2026

(AFP) On Thursday, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia, which secured Roberto Martínez’s team a spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, wearing a Portugal jersey bearing the late Diogo Jota’s former No. 21.

Friday, July 3, marks the first anniversary of Jota’s death in a traffic accident in Spain.

“It’s incredible how things turn out in life (…). It means a lot to us, not only because we won the match, but also because of the way we did it,” Ronaldo told the press after the game in Toronto, Canada.

Croatia took the lead with a goal by Ivan Perisic (53'), but Portugal came back with goals by Cristiano Ronaldo on a penalty kick (68') and Gonçalo Ramos (90+4').

Before the comeback, a goal by Ronaldo was disallowed for offside.

"We dominated the game in the first half, and in the second half, after their goal, we panicked a little; but that's soccer," the 41-year-old forward analyzed.

“After my goal was disallowed for offside, the fans started to believe, and after the penalty, things turned around for us. We created chances, and I think, in the end, we deserved to win the match,” he added.

Gonçalo Ramos’s last-minute goal secures a spot in the Round of 16

Gonçalo Ramos celebrated his decisive goal as a sign that Portugal is never “dead.”

Ramos entered the game in the 63rd minute, replacing João Cancelo, with Croatia leading 1-0.

“In the final minutes, when a goal is needed, I’m there,” the 25-year-old celebrated.

“It’s not the first, second, or third time. Whenever they need a goal in the final minutes, they can call on Gonçalo Ramos,” he added with satisfaction in comments to the official TV broadcast.

"The team is growing as the tournament goes on," he said. "We’re showing our strength. We’re always going for the win and we believe until the very end, because we’re never out of it," the scorer of the decisive goal concluded.

Portugal will face Spain on Monday in the round of 16.