'God save the Kane': England comes back against DR Congo with two goals from its star

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2026

A frantic finish at Atlanta Stadium. England managed to pull off a last-minute victory against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (2-1) and is now headed straight to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where they will face one of the hosts, Mexico.

After trailing on the scoreboard until the 75th minute, with the African team keeping them on the ropes, the Three Lions’ comeback was thanks to their star, Harry Kane, who scored both of England’s goals.

Just seven minutes into the game, winger Brian Cipenga surprised everyone by putting DR Congo ahead with a powerful shot from the left side of England’s penalty area.

Until the referee signaled the end of the first half, the English team had a few chances to equalize, but without success. Meanwhile, the African players didn’t back down and continued to defend their lead.

In the second half, the picture changed radically. The English players began to dominate more and create the best scoring opportunities. Their luck turned in the 75th minute, when Kane sent the ball into the back of the net with a sensational header.

Eleven minutes later, Kane sent the fans into a frenzy. Thanks to an excellent run at the edge of the box, the English striker shook off his marker and struck the ball with such force it sealed the victory for the Three Lions. The shot was unstoppable for the Congolese goalkeeper.

After securing this hard-fought victory, England will face Mexico in the Round of 16, which defeated Ecuador and remains undefeated in this World Cup.