Golden Boot: Here's the current scoring leaderboard

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de julio, 2026

Beyond competing for the championship title, several of the biggest stars continue to vie for the individual awards that will be handed out at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among them is the Golden Boot, an award given to the tournament’s top scorer, which, in this edition, is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested races in recent history.

So far, the race for the Golden Boot stands as follows:

6 goals : Kylian Mbappé (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).

: Kylian Mbappé (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina). 5 : Erling Haaland (Norway), Harry Kane (England).

: Erling Haaland (Norway), Harry Kane (England). 4 : Ousmane Dembélé (France), Vinícius Junior (Brazil).

: Ousmane Dembélé (France), Vinícius Junior (Brazil). 3 : Folarin Balogun (United States), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Jonathan David (Canada), Johan Manzambi (Switzerland), Julián Quiñones (Mexico), Ismael Saibari (Morocco).

: Folarin Balogun (United States), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Jonathan David (Canada), Johan Manzambi (Switzerland), Julián Quiñones (Mexico), Ismael Saibari (Morocco). 2: Marko Arnautovic (Austria), Bradley Barcola (France), Jude Bellingham (England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Raúl Jiménez (Mexico), Cyle Larin (Canada), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Mikel Oyarzábal (Spain), Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Daniel Muñoz (Colombia), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Leandro Trossard (Belgium), Rubén Vargas (Switzerland).

(Only players who are still competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup are listed).