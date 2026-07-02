Golden Boot: Here's the current scoring leaderboard
The award given to the top scorer of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be one of the closest races in recent history.
Beyond competing for the championship title, several of the biggest stars continue to vie for the individual awards that will be handed out at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among them is the Golden Boot, an award given to the tournament’s top scorer, which, in this edition, is shaping up to be one of the most closely contested races in recent history.
So far, the race for the Golden Boot stands as follows:
- 6 goals: Kylian Mbappé (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina).
- 5: Erling Haaland (Norway), Harry Kane (England).
- 4: Ousmane Dembélé (France), Vinícius Junior (Brazil).
- 3: Folarin Balogun (United States), Matheus Cunha (Brazil), Jonathan David (Canada), Johan Manzambi (Switzerland), Julián Quiñones (Mexico), Ismael Saibari (Morocco).
- 2: Marko Arnautovic (Austria), Bradley Barcola (France), Jude Bellingham (England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Raúl Jiménez (Mexico), Cyle Larin (Canada), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Mikel Oyarzábal (Spain), Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Daniel Muñoz (Colombia), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Leandro Trossard (Belgium), Rubén Vargas (Switzerland).
(Only players who are still competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup are listed).
Recent FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winners:
- Qatar 2022: Kylian Mbappé (France, 8 goals).
- Russia 2018: Harry Kane (England, 6).
- Brazil 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia, 6).
- South Africa 2010: Thomas Müller (Germany, 5).
- Germany 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany, 5).
- South Korea and Japan 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil, 8).
- France 1998: Davor Suker (Croatia, 6).
- United States 1994: Oleg Salenko (Russia, 6) and Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria, 6).
- Italy 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy, 6).
- Mexico 1986: Gary Lineker (England, 6).
- Spain 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy, 6).