Julian Nagelsmann resigns after Germany's elimination

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de julio, 2026

Germany’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann has submitted his resignation after being eliminated in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and failing to meet expectations for the tournament’s second-most successful national team.

Despite finishing first in the group stage, the loss to Paraguay in a penalty shootout at the start of the knockout stage has shaken the stability of “Die Mannschaft” and led to Nagelsmann’s departure.

According to reports by AFP and other media outlets, it was the German Football Association (DFB) that asked the coach to step down voluntarily.

Nagelsmann took over as head coach of the team in 2023, after having coached teams such as Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Rumors suggest that the DFB will turn to Jürgen Klopp as his replacement.