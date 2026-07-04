A Powerful Storm Capsized a Boat in Wisconsin, Leaving Three People Dead

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de julio, 2026

At least three people died on Friday after a boat capsized on Geneva Lake, Wisconsin, during a severe storm. According to local authorities, seven other people were rescued alive.

According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the storm suddenly intensified, catching the ten people on board the affected boat by surprise.

The incident coincided with the passage of an intense line of storms through southeastern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service had issued severe storm warnings and even tornado alerts for several counties in the region, where wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, fallen trees, and other property damage were reported.

In the absence of official confirmation, a source told CBS News Chicago that the three victims were under the age of 13.

"After the storm dissipated, everyone was getting their bearings about themselves, and then you started to hear the sirens come. My mom, she was very inquisitive. She walked over where the first cop car was, and there were just a couple parents over there who were just distraught, and she heard- verbally, herself- that they were missing, her kids. Sounded like three to her," said Joseph Roberts, who was present at the scene, in an interview with CBS 58.

The deaths are also being investigated by the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.