Trump Announces Six Pardons for Americans ‘Persecuted’ by the Biden Administration

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump signed pardons for six people who, as he wrote on Truth Social, were “persecuted” by the Biden administration. The president made the announcement on his social media platform, though he did not reveal the names of those involved.

In his post, Trump emphasized that those pardoned had been prosecuted for “fixing their car,” referring to the Clean Air Act, a comprehensive federal law aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality.

According to CNN, the president met with senior officials on Friday to “discuss the list of new pardons.”

"The effort has been managed by a small clutch of senior aides and advisers, including White House special counsel David Warrington, chief of staff Susie Wiles and US Pardon Attorney Ed Martin. Most cases are initially considered by Warrington, in coordination with Martin and the Justice Department, and those parties take their handpicked candidates to Wiles for review," the outlet added.

“IIt is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for ‘fixing their car,’” wrote the president.

"While I know this sounds ridiculous, it is nevertheless a fact, and part of the Weaponization and Stupidity that our Country had to endure during four long years of Sleepy Joe Biden," he added.