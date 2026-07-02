Elliot Anderson: Man City seals the most expensive British transfer in history

Elliot Anderson (England) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de julio, 2026

Manchester City has officially announced the signing of English midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest FC for approximately $155 million (116 million pounds).

This makes him the most expensive British transfer in history, surpassing Declan Rice’s move from West Ham United to Arsenal FC for approximately $140 million.

"Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson," the club announced in a statement. "He has complete a medical. The formalities of the move will be finali[z]ed upon his return to England."

Anderson becomes Manchester City’s second signing of this transfer window, following the arrival of Italian coach Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Pep Guardiola.

In his two seasons with Forest, Anderson played in 92 games, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists, according to details reported by Transfermarkt.

The English midfielder arrives to fill the void left by Bernardo Silva, who was recently signed by Real Madrid.