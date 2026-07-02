Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown to 76ers for Paul George

Published by AFP 2 de julio, 2026

The Boston Celtics will send their star small forward Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for veteran Paul George in a high-profile NBA trade, ESPN reported Wednesday,

Boston will also receive two first-round draft picks and two second-round picks as part of the deal.

The news broke on the first full day of the NBA free agency period.

Brown had been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, particularly as part of a package aimed at acquiring former Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ultimately ended up with the Miami Heat.

The 76ers seemed like unlikely candidates to reach a deal for Brown just two months after eliminating the Celtics in the first round of the Playoffs.

Brown, 29, reached the Playoffs in each of his 10 seasons in Boston, including six appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals and two appearances in the NBA Finals.

Brown, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in the 2024 season when the Celtics won the championship, is coming off the best individual season of his career.

In the 2025–26 season, he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, helping the Celtics secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

His outstanding performance allowed the Celtics to defy predictions that they would barely hold their own with Jayson Tatum sidelined while recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

But Boston squandered a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Sixers, losing in seven games.

While rumors circulated about a possible trade involving Brown, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens had said last month that Brown was “a big part” of the team.

"He’s been amazing," Stevens said. "He’s been an amazing teammate. Great person to be around. Whether that run ends 10 years from now when he retires or before, there’s a lot to celebrate. We have a great relationship and an open relationship where we talk about everything. But I don’t want to predict the future."